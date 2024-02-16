Sensex (    %)
                        
Auro Pharma rises as arm's facility clears USFDA inspection

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Aurobindo Pharma added 1.23% to Rs 1,030.70 after the USFDA concluded its inspection at Telangana facility of the company's subsidiary with zero observations.
The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted inspection at the manufacturing unit located at Indrakaran Village, Sangareddy District in Telangana of Auro Peptides from 12 to 16 February 2024.
Auro Peptides is the synthetic peptides API business arm of Aurobindo Pharma.
Aurobindo Pharma is principally engaged in manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic pharmaceuticals and related services.
Aurobindo Pharma reported 90.58% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 936.29 crore on 13.82% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,271.23 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

