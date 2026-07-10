Aurobindo Pharma announces incorporation of subsidiary in Indonesia
Aurobindo Pharma announced that PT Aurogen Pharma Indonesia, a wholly owned stepdown subsidiary of the Company, has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary company by the name of PT Auro Pharm Indonesia, in Indonesia.
The object of incorporation of this wholly owned step down subsidiary is to undertake manufacturing operations in Indonesia.
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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 7:17 PM IST