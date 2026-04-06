Monday, April 06, 2026 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurobindo Pharma approves transfer of its generic formations products biz to Auropharm

Aurobindo Pharma approves transfer of its generic formations products biz to Auropharm

Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

At board meeting held on 06 April 2026

The board of Aurobindo Pharma at its meeting held on 06 April 2026 has approved the transfer of the Company's domestic branded generic pharmaceutical formulations products business on a going concern basis through a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) to Auropharm (previously known as Auro Pharma), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. It is in line with the Company's strategy in further streamlining and accelerating Company's domestic business for faster growth.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aurobindo Pharma board approves shares buyback of Rs 800 cr

Aurobindo Pharma board approves shares buyback of Rs 800 cr

IEX achieves highest traded volumes of 141 BU in FY26; up 17% YoY

IEX achieves highest traded volumes of 141 BU in FY26; up 17% YoY

Wipro bags USD 1 billion deal with Singapore-headquartered Olam Group

Wipro bags USD 1 billion deal with Singapore-headquartered Olam Group

Stock Alert: D Mart, L&T Finance, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Kernex Microsystems, Dabur India

Stock Alert: D Mart, L&T Finance, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Kernex Microsystems, Dabur India

GIFT Nifty indicates green opening for equities

GIFT Nifty indicates green opening for equities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHospital Stocks OutlookDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate todayTehran University AttackComputer Vision SyndromeH1B Visa LPG Crisis