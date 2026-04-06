Aurobindo Pharma board approves shares buyback of Rs 800 cr

At meeting held on 06 April 2026

The board of Aurobindo Pharma at its meeting held on 06 April 2026 has approved buyback of up to 54,23,728 fully paid up equity shares of face value of Re 1 each (0.93% of paid up equity share capital) at a price of Rs 1,475 per equity share payable in cash for an aggregate amount of Rs 800 crore.