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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurobindo Pharma board approves shares buyback of Rs 800 cr

Aurobindo Pharma board approves shares buyback of Rs 800 cr

Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

At meeting held on 06 April 2026

The board of Aurobindo Pharma at its meeting held on 06 April 2026 has approved buyback of up to 54,23,728 fully paid up equity shares of face value of Re 1 each (0.93% of paid up equity share capital) at a price of Rs 1,475 per equity share payable in cash for an aggregate amount of Rs 800 crore.

 

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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