Aurobindo Pharma consolidated net profit rises 1.97% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.42% to Rs 8751.50 crore

Net profit of Aurobindo Pharma rose 1.97% to Rs 921.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 903.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.42% to Rs 8751.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8381.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.54% to Rs 3504.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3485.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.39% to Rs 33384.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31378.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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