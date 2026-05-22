Aurobindo Pharma consolidated net profit rises 1.97% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 4.42% to Rs 8751.50 croreNet profit of Aurobindo Pharma rose 1.97% to Rs 921.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 903.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.42% to Rs 8751.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8381.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.54% to Rs 3504.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3485.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.39% to Rs 33384.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31378.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8751.508381.12 4 33384.7431378.13 6 OPM %20.0021.00 -20.5120.88 - PBDT1769.181779.52 -1 6955.376715.71 4 PBT1290.611335.09 -3 5177.185066.29 2 NP921.26903.47 2 3504.753485.88 1
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:11 AM IST