Aurobindo Pharma Ltd spurts 0.18%, gains for five straight sessions

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1155.55, up 0.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 87.42% in last one year as compared to a 25.4% gain in NIFTY and a 52.16% gain in the Nifty Pharma.
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1155.55, up 0.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 22684.5. The Sensex is at 74680.62, up 0.27%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has added around 1.57% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18970.6, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.22 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1159.85, down 0.05% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up 87.42% in last one year as compared to a 25.4% gain in NIFTY and a 52.16% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 34.34 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
May 02 2024

