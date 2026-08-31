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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurobindo Pharma Ltd spurts 3.36%, gains for fifth straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd spurts 3.36%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1700.5, up 3.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 65.9% in last one year as compared to a 2.24% slide in NIFTY and a 23.41% slide in the Nifty Pharma.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1700.5, up 3.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 24073.95. The Sensex is at 76957.31, down 0.4%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has gained around 9.38% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26991.85, down 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1712, up 3% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up 65.9% in last one year as compared to a 2.24% slide in NIFTY and a 23.41% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 36.43 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 1:50 PM IST