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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA approval for Dapagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride XR Tablets

Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA approval for Dapagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride XR Tablets

Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 8:31 PM IST
Aurobindo Pharma announced that the final approval is received from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Dapagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, 5 mg/ 500 mg, 5 mg/1000 mg, 10 mg/500 mg, and 10 mg/1000 mg, which is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Xigduo XR Tablets, 5 mg/ 500 mg, 5 mg/1000 mg, 10 mg/500 mg, and 10 mg/1000 mg, of AstraZeneca AB. These products will be manufactured at Unit-IV of APL Healthcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and will be launched immediately.
 

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

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