Aurobindo Pharma's CuraTeQ Biologics receives ANVISA nod for Hyderabad biosimilars facility

Aurobindo Pharma said its wholly owned subsidiary, CuraTeQ Biologics, has received GMP approval from ANVISA (Ag?ncia Nacional de Vigil?ncia Sanit?ria), Brazil's health regulator, for its biosimilars manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.

The approval follows a GMP inspection conducted by ANVISA from 11 May to 15 May 2026. The inspection covered the facility's biological API and sterile product manufacturing operations.

The scope of the inspection included four biosimilar products and assessed the mammalian and microbial drug substance manufacturing facility, prefillable syringe and vial filling facility, packaging and labelling operations, as well as quality control testing and release laboratories.

The company said CuraTeQ's drug substance and drug product GMP facility is already certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO). The ANVISA approval further strengthens the company's regulatory credentials and enhances its ability to supply biosimilar products to Brazil and the broader Latin American market.

Aurobindo Pharma is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), generic pharmaceuticals, and related services.

The company reported a 2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 921.26 crore on a 4.4% increase in net sales to Rs 8,751.50 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The counter slipped 2.65% to Rs 1,538.60 on the BSE.

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