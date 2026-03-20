Friday, March 20, 2026 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurobindo Pharma's Telangana arm receives US FDA EIR

Aurobindo Pharma's Telangana arm receives US FDA EIR

Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Aurobindo Pharma has announced that its Telangana arm has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, classifying its facility as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) and marking the inspection as closed.

The US FDA had inspected Unit-V, an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility operated by Apitoria Pharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, located at the Industrial Development Area, Chemical Zone, Pashamylaram Village, Patancheru Mandal, Sangareddy District, Telangana. The inspection was conducted from 1 December to 12 December 2025.

At the conclusion of the inspection, the regulator issued a Form 483 with three observations.

 

Aurobindo Pharma is principally engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic pharmaceuticals, and related services.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 7.6% to Rs 910.29 crore on a 9% increase in net sales to Rs 8,604.51 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma advanced 2.28% to Rs 1,276.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indiabulls soars on JV for Rs 600-cr premium commercial project in Gurgaon

Indiabulls soars on JV for Rs 600-cr premium commercial project in Gurgaon

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

JSW Cement rises after commissioning Nagaur cement plant

JSW Cement rises after commissioning Nagaur cement plant

TARC expands its Gurugram project with launch of lshvara

TARC expands its Gurugram project with launch of lshvara

IREDA gains after board OKs Rs 40,000-cr borrowing plan for FY27

IREDA gains after board OKs Rs 40,000-cr borrowing plan for FY27

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayWorld Oral Health Day 2026OTT Releases This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayHDFC Share FallUCL 2026 Quarter FinalInstagram Reels Tap-to-pause FeatureOMC Stocks TodayPersonal Finance