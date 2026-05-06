Aurobindo Pharma's Telangana Unit completes USFDA inspection

Aurobindo Pharma announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspected Aurobindo Pharma's Unit-VII, an oral solid dosage manufacturing unit, situated at Special Economic Zone (Pharma), TSIIC, Green Industrial Park, Polepally Village, Jedcherla Mandal, Mahaboobnagar District, 509302, Telangana from 28 January to 10 February 2026. At the end of the inspection, a Form 483' was issued with a total of 9 observations.

The Unit has now received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) classifying the facility as "Voluntary Action Indicated" (VAI). FDA has concluded that this inspection is now closed.