Aurobindo Pharma USA receives US FTC approval for acquisition of Lannett

Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc. (Aurobindo USA), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, today announced that it has received approval from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to proceed with the acquisition of Lannett Company LLC (Lannett).

The transaction, valued at $250 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis and inclusive of normalized working capital, is expected to close before the end of June 2026.

Lannett, a Pennsylvania-based generic pharmaceutical company, specializes in the development and commercialization of a diversified portfolio of complex, non-opioid controlled substances.

The acquisition will significantly expand Aurobindo USA's product offering in this segment while adding a U.S.-based manufacturing facility to its network.

Lannett's manufacturing site in Seymour, Indiana, has the capacity to scale production to approximately 4 billion doses annually, strengthening Aurobindo USA's domestic manufacturing footprint. This enhanced capacity aligns with U.S. policy priorities aimed at improving supply chain resilience and increasing domestic pharmaceutical production.

The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Aurobindo Group's earnings per share. In addition to near-term financial benefits, the acquisition is anticipated to generate meaningful cost efficiencies, SG&A synergies, and operational integration advantages. It will also enhance the company's portfolio with a differentiated pipeline of complex generics and controlled substances, supporting sustainable long-term growth.