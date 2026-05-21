Aurum PropTech completes sale of buildings in Navi Mumbai

For a total consideration of Rs 112 cr

Aurum PropTech has successfully consummated the sale of Buildings Q5 and Q6 situated at MIDC, MBP-1, Plot Nos. P-136 & 136/1, TTC Industrial Area, Mahape, Navi Mumbai for a total consideration of Rs 112 crore.

The proceeds from this transaction have been deployed towards the full prepayment of the Company's Lease Rental Discounting (LRD) facility, making Aurum PropTech a completely debt-free company.

Aurum PropTech is on its way to become India's leading AI-first PropTech company. The Company is deploying artificial intelligence across its three core segments - Rental, Distribution and Capital, reimagining how Indians discover, rent, buy, manage and invest in real estate. From intelligent tenant matching and dynamic pricing to AI-powered sales automation and lead analytics, Aurum PropTech is building the digital backbone of tomorrow's real estate market.

The residual proceeds from the transaction will be deployed into Aurum PropTech's rapidly growing AI investment pool, funding the development of advanced intelligent infrastructure across the real estate value chain. This includes AI agents for tenant acquisition, predictive analytics for buyers and developers, and automated end-to-end leasing workflows, all aimed at making real estate transactions faster, smarter and more transparent for every stakeholder.