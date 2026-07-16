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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurum PropTech inks deal to acquire 100% stake in Housing.com

Aurum PropTech inks deal to acquire 100% stake in Housing.com

Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

Aurum PropTech (Aurum) and REA Group today announced a strategic transaction under which Housing.com (Housing) will join the Aurum PropTech ecosystem. The combination brings together Housing, India's leading real estate marketplace, and Aurum, the largest tech-enabled PropTech ecosystem, into one integrated platform, spanning property discovery, transactions, financing, rentals and management across the real estate life cycle.

Aurum PropTech has entered into a binding Share Acquisition Agreement to acquire 100% of Housing.com in an all-equity transaction, through the issuance of 1,97,93,309 equity shares (representing approximately 20.5% of the enlarged share capital). Following the transaction, REA India's total shareholding in Aurum PropTech will increase to 24.9%.

 

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

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