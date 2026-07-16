Aurum PropTech inks deal to acquire 100% stake in Housing.com
Aurum PropTech (Aurum) and REA Group today announced a strategic transaction under which Housing.com (Housing) will join the Aurum PropTech ecosystem. The combination brings together Housing, India's leading real estate marketplace, and Aurum, the largest tech-enabled PropTech ecosystem, into one integrated platform, spanning property discovery, transactions, financing, rentals and management across the real estate life cycle.
Aurum PropTech has entered into a binding Share Acquisition Agreement to acquire 100% of Housing.com in an all-equity transaction, through the issuance of 1,97,93,309 equity shares (representing approximately 20.5% of the enlarged share capital). Following the transaction, REA India's total shareholding in Aurum PropTech will increase to 24.9%.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 7:50 PM IST