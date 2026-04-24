Aurum Proptech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.64 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 82.80% to Rs 123.85 croreNet profit of Aurum Proptech reported to Rs 16.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 82.80% to Rs 123.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 33.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.77% to Rs 381.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 252.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales123.8567.75 83 381.09252.77 51 OPM %22.9620.65 -22.1215.52 - PBDT29.7213.73 116 88.7836.70 142 PBT1.85-8.60 LP -14.96-43.40 66 NP16.64-7.20 LP 1.90-33.36 LP
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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 9:04 AM IST