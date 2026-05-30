Ausom Enterprise consolidated net profit declines 92.48% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.65% to Rs 1440.43 crore

Net profit of Ausom Enterprise declined 92.48% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.65% to Rs 1440.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1526.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.36% to Rs 19.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.86% to Rs 2084.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2392.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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