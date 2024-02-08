Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 61.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 1.31% to Rs 25.52 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Austin Engineering Company declined 61.36% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 1.31% to Rs 25.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 25.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.25.5225.863.026.611.231.670.951.430.511.32