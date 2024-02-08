Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 61.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 1.31% to Rs 25.52 croreNet profit of Austin Engineering Company declined 61.36% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 1.31% to Rs 25.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 25.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales25.5225.86 -1 OPM %3.026.61 -PBDT1.231.67 -26 PBT0.951.43 -34 NP0.511.32 -61
