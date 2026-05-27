Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 34.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.13% to Rs 30.79 crore

Net profit of Austin Engineering Company rose 34.83% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.13% to Rs 30.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.04% to Rs 4.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.31% to Rs 125.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 106.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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