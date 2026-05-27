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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 34.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 34.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 6:09 PM IST

Sales rise 4.13% to Rs 30.79 crore

Net profit of Austin Engineering Company rose 34.83% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.13% to Rs 30.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.04% to Rs 4.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.31% to Rs 125.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 106.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales30.7929.57 4 125.13106.67 17 OPM %5.811.76 -5.474.26 - PBDT2.561.49 72 8.366.35 32 PBT2.160.98 120 6.794.78 42 NP1.200.89 35 4.843.84 26

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:09 PM IST

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