Australia Market continues decline

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index declined 44.27 points, or 0.58%, to 7,581.58. The broader All Ordinaries index dropped 46.47 points, or 0.59%, to 7,808.89.

Total 10 of 11 sectors were lower along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Energy was the best performing sector, gaining 0.43%. Information technology was the worst performing sector, falling 1.8%, followed by materials (down 1.13%), utilities (down 0.9%), and A-REIT (down 0.9%) issues.

The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were EAGERS AUTOMOBILES and LYNAS RARE EARTH, up 2.9% and 2.82% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES and COCHLEAR, down 10.64% and 6.86% respectively.

Shares of mining giants dragged the local market down, with BHP falling 1.1%, Fortescue shed 2.9% and diversified miner South32 erasing 2.8%. The iron ore price dropped 0.5% overnight.

Energy was the only sector in the green, as heavyweight Woodside gained 0.8% and Ampol climbed 0.5%. Meridian (up 2.4%), GQG Partners (up 2.9%) and Lynas Rare Earths (up 2.8%) were among the biggest large-cap advancers.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Australian Retail Sales Plunge 2.7% in December 2023-- Australian retail sales saw a sharp 2.7% month-over-month decline in December 2023, the steepest since August 2020, as consumers shifted spending to November's Black Friday events. Most retail sectors, including household goods and clothing, reported negative growth. Despite the monthly drop, retail sales for the year to December showed a modest 0.8% increase. In Q4 2023, retail trade rebounded by 0.3%, reversing a 0.1% decline in Q3.

