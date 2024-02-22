Australia Market edges higher at close

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index edged up 2.84 points, or 0.04%, to 7,611.20. The broader All Ordinaries index added 5.26 points, or 0.07%, to 7,865.30.
Total 7 of 11 sectors ended higher along with S&P/ASX200 index. Utilities was the best performing sector, gaining +2.01%. consumer discretionary was the worst performing sector, falling 0.66%.
The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were INSIGNIA FINANCIAL and BEGA CHEESE, up 13.72% and 12.96% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were SAYONA MINING and TABCORP HOLDINGS, down 28.12% and 28.12% respectively.
Shares of banks and financials declined, with the "big four" banks lost between 0.1% and 0.4% amid hawkish RBA Minutes. Minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) last policy meeting showed that the central bank had considered hiking rates by another quarter-point, but decided to hold steady.
Materials and resources were mostly higher, with iron ore major Fortescue adding 2.1% after reporting better than expected half-year profit and declaring a better-than-expected dividend. Behemoths BHP Group and Rio Tinto, however, shed 0.4% and 1.1% respectively.
Among individual companies, Shares of Bega climbed 13% after its profit beat market expectations, global dairy commodity prices improved, and its branded products performed well.
Fashion jewellery seller Lovisa closed 10.4% higher after improvements in gross margins allowed it to issue a larger-than-expected interim dividend of 50 cents.
Sayona Mining shares tumbled 28.1% after Piedmont Lithium sold its holdings in the company to maintain a prudent balance sheet.
Nine Entertainment shed 8.7% after a tough advertising market pulled down the media companys revenue and profits for the December half.
