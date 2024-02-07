Australia Market rebounds 0.5%

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index advanced 34.26 points, or 0.45%, to 7,615.84. The broader All Ordinaries index climbed up 41.96 points, or 0.54%, to 7,850.85.
Total 7 of 11 sectors ended higher along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Utilities was the best performing sector, gaining +1.74%, followed by materials (up 1.06%), A-REIT (up 1%), industrials (up 0.68%), and information technology (up 0.63%). Energy was the worst performing sector, falling 0.95%, followed by consumer discretionary (down 0.72%).
The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were CHALICE MINING and ALUMINA, up 8.52% and 5.69% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were SANTOS and CSR, down 5.85% and 4.53% respectively.
Utilities shares were top performers today, with Origin Energy (up 2.7%), Mercury Nz (up 4%) and AGL (up 1.8%) leading gains.
Materials and resources shares also advanced. Lithium miners Pilbara Minerals (up 5.6%), Lynas Rare Earths (up 3.4%), IGO (up 4%) and Mineral Resources (up 2.9)% were among the top large-cap advancers. BHP shares rose 1%, while Rio Tinto shares were 0.9% higher.
Shares in boutique investment manager GQG Partner soared 7.4%, after the company revealed its funds under management increased 5% in one month to $US127 billion and its net inflows for the 12 months to January rose $US1.9 billion.
