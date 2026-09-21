Australia's ASX 200 ends flat as investors await key data
Treasury Secretary Bessent described his weekend talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng as successful, supporting hopes for progress in U.S.-China relations.
In Australia, investors remained cautious after Reserve Bank Governor Bullock warned that inflation remains stubbornly high, keeping the risk of further rate hikes in focus. Markets are now awaiting Australias September flash PMI and August jobs data.
Financials, utilities and consumer non-durables gained, while healthcare, non-energy minerals and logistics stocks declined. Ramelius Resources rose 6.2%, Paladin Energy gained 3.4% and Viva Energy advanced 1.9%. The major banks added between 0.4% and 0.9%.
On the downside, Xero fell 4.3%, Lynas Rare Earths dropped 2.6%, and BHP Group slipped 0.4%.
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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 4:31 PM IST