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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australia's ASX 200 rises as tech stocks lead gains

Australia's ASX 200 rises as tech stocks lead gains

Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
The ASX 200 rose 26 points, or 0.3%, to finish at 8,758 on Tuesday, ending a run of quiet sessions.

Market sentiment improved after U.S. futures edged higher, supported by gains in chip stocks on Wall Street and optimism around artificial intelligence. Hopes for Middle East talks at the UN and the upcoming U.S.-China summit also supported risk appetite.

Investors moved into technology, consumer, manufacturing and services stocks. However, gains were limited after Australias central bank warned that inflation risks could be picking up, with high energy costs and firm domestic demand raising expectations of a possible rate hike next week.

 

Markets are also waiting for Australias September PMI and August employment data later this week. Technology stocks led the gains, with Nextdc up 3.6%, Technology One 2.9% and Wisetech Global 2.8%. Lynas Rare Earths, ASX Ltd. and Qantas Airways also posted solid gains.

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 4:04 PM IST