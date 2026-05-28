Australia's PM Albanese Welcomes Modi, Calls India's Rise to 3rd-Largest Economy an 'Extraordinary Opportunity'

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he looked forward to hosting PM Narendra Modi again soon, while describing Indias growing economic importance as an extraordinary opportunity for the Indo-Pacific region.

He mentioned, "India which already has the largest population in the world is set to become the third-largest economy over this decade." Moreover, he said, "This is an extraordinary opportunity for us in our region. We are a Pacific nation but we are also an Indian Ocean nation as well".

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