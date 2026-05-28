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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australia's PM Albanese Welcomes Modi, Calls India's Rise to 3rd-Largest Economy an 'Extraordinary Opportunity'

Australia's PM Albanese Welcomes Modi, Calls India's Rise to 3rd-Largest Economy an 'Extraordinary Opportunity'

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 1:07 PM IST
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he looked forward to hosting PM Narendra Modi again soon, while describing Indias growing economic importance as an extraordinary opportunity for the Indo-Pacific region.

He mentioned, "India which already has the largest population in the world is set to become the third-largest economy over this decade." Moreover, he said, "This is an extraordinary opportunity for us in our region. We are a Pacific nation but we are also an Indian Ocean nation as well".

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 1:07 PM IST

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