Australia stocks rise as global optimism and China data lift sentiment
Investor sentiment was lifted by gains in US stock futures after Wall Street reached record highs. Optimism grew after signals from Donald Trump suggested a potential deal with Iran, along with a pause in US naval operations in the Strait of Hormuz, easing geopolitical concerns.
Regional confidence was further supported by stronger economic data from China, Australias key trading partner, particularly in manufacturing and services activity.
Despite the positive momentum, gains were somewhat limited as investors remained cautious ahead of upcoming trade data releases in Australia. On the policy front, the Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates for the third consecutive meeting, as expected. However, it also warned that rising fuel costs due to Middle East tensions could lead to further inflation pressures.
Sector-wise, gains were broad-based, led by mining, logistics, and financial stocks. Key performers included PLS Group, Fortescue, BHP, and Evolution Mining. Major banks also posted solid gains, rising between 2.8% and 3.5%.
Overall, the markets rise reflects improved global risk sentiment and support from strong regional economic signals.
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First Published: May 06 2026 | 3:50 PM IST