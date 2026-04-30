Australian shares slip as rate hike fears and weak commodities weigh
Price pressures remain strong, with inflation rising to 4.6% in March, increasing expectations that rates could climb further in the coming months. In the US, the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, but uncertainty remains due to internal disagreements and upcoming leadership changes.
Among stocks, Woolworths dropped sharply after warning that future earnings could be weaker due to higher fuel costs, dragging down consumer staples. Mining stocks also declined as metal prices softened, with major players like BHP, Rio Tinto, and Fortescue posting losses.
Despite the recent slide, the market still managed to gain 2.2% for April, recovering from a steep fall in March as investors stepped in to buy undervalued stocks.
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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 4:31 PM IST