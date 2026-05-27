Authum Investment & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 96.61% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 78.60% to Rs 310.71 croreNet profit of Authum Investment & Infrastructure declined 96.61% to Rs 59.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1762.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 78.60% to Rs 310.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1451.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 54.47% to Rs 1931.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4241.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 43.02% to Rs 2608.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4578.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales310.711451.81 -79 2608.804578.34 -43 OPM %64.9587.08 -88.1189.44 - PBDT168.201251.50 -87 2144.804076.65 -47 PBT153.871248.35 -88 2115.034067.17 -48 NP59.751762.59 -97 1931.094241.41 -54
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:22 AM IST