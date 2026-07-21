Authum Investment & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 17.76% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 20.94% to Rs 1469.54 croreNet profit of Authum Investment & Infrastructure rose 17.76% to Rs 1110.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 942.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.94% to Rs 1469.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1215.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1469.541215.13 21 OPM %88.9195.36 -PBDT1258.341146.63 10 PBT1246.981143.54 9 NP1110.51942.99 18
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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 9:55 AM IST