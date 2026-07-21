Authum Investment & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 17.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.94% to Rs 1469.54 crore

Net profit of Authum Investment & Infrastructure rose 17.76% to Rs 1110.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 942.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.94% to Rs 1469.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1215.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1469.541215.1388.9195.361258.341146.631246.981143.541110.51942.99

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