Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Redington Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd and Capri Global Capital Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 March 2026.

Redington Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd and Capri Global Capital Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 March 2026.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd spiked 15.53% to Rs 466.5 at 10:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 82919 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23163 shares in the past one month.

 

Redington Ltd soared 12.04% to Rs 261.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd surged 8.00% to Rs 118.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52873 shares in the past one month.

Tejas Networks Ltd rose 7.37% to Rs 457.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Capri Global Capital Ltd gained 6.80% to Rs 167.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

