Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 12:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Redington Ltd, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd and RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 March 2026.

Redington Ltd, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd and RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 March 2026.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd surged 18.80% to Rs 479.7 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23163 shares in the past one month.

 

Redington Ltd soared 14.38% to Rs 266.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

63 Moons Technologies Ltd spiked 9.37% to Rs 610.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9186 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27401 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 10, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 410 points; Nifty above 24,250; SMIDs shine; Nifty Auto outperforms

pipes, natural gas

Govt invokes Essential Commodities Act, prioritises natural gas allocation

Mojtaba Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Trump's failure to understand Iran's leadership may give Tehran an edge

US sanctions waiver, Russian oil imports, Rosneft, Lukoil, India LNG supply, LPG supply, Hormuz Strait, West Asia conflict, energy security

West Asia war digest, March 10: Stories tracking the economic fallout

JSW Steel, JSW

JSW Steel crude steel output down 2% to 2.37 mt in Feb amid plant upgrade

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd exploded 8.91% to Rs 119.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52873 shares in the past one month.

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd jumped 7.54% to Rs 26.54. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jagsonpal Pharma sizzles as board to mull buyback proposal

Jagsonpal Pharma sizzles as board to mull buyback proposal

UNO Minda gains after foreign brokerage initiates coverage with 'Buy'

UNO Minda gains after foreign brokerage initiates coverage with 'Buy'

Escorts Kubota rallies as brokerage raises rating to "add"

Escorts Kubota rallies as brokerage raises rating to "add"

Monarch Surveyors gains on bagging Rs 14-cr orders from Maharashtra, North Central Railway

Monarch Surveyors gains on bagging Rs 14-cr orders from Maharashtra, North Central Railway

Sensex gains 578 pts; consumer durables shares advance

Sensex gains 578 pts; consumer durables shares advance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy TodayUno Minda Target PriceInnovision IPOGold and Silver Rate todayWeather TodayCoal India Target PriceUS-Iran War UpdatesGold and Silver ETFs