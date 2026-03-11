Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Apar Industries Ltd, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd and TVS Motor Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 March 2026.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd tumbled 6.41% to Rs 453.5 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34923 shares in the past one month.

 

Apar Industries Ltd crashed 6.36% to Rs 9362.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9802 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8129 shares in the past one month.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd lost 6.17% to Rs 2066.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 65338 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15255 shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd fell 4.80% to Rs 614.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15517 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87058 shares in the past one month.

TVS Motor Company Ltd pared 4.48% to Rs 3615.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 79338 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20153 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

