Auto Pins (India) standalone net profit declines 78.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 21.05% to Rs 10.65 crore

Net profit of Auto Pins (India) declined 78.57% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.05% to Rs 10.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.18% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.07% to Rs 37.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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