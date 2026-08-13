Thursday, August 13, 2026 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Auto Pins (India) standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Auto Pins (India) standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 9.59% to Rs 10.74 crore

Net profit of Auto Pins (India) rose 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.59% to Rs 10.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10.749.80 10 OPM %2.982.35 -PBDT0.220.17 29 PBT0.080.04 100 NP0.060.02 200

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Marg Techno-Projects standalone net profit rises 1175.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Marg Techno-Projects standalone net profit rises 1175.00% in the June 2026 quarter

RCC Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

RCC Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing standalone net profit rises 90.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing standalone net profit rises 90.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Typhoon Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Typhoon Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mega Corporation standalone net profit declines 32.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Mega Corporation standalone net profit declines 32.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:09 AM IST