Auto retail sales up 13.3% at 2,96,71,064 units in FY26: FADA
Retail sales of vehicles across categories in India in 2025-26 grew by 13.3% at a record 2,96,71,064 units as compared to 2,61,87,255 units in the previous fiscal, with GST 2.0 helping overcome a subdued start to the year, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations said on Monday. Passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales rose to 47,05,056 units in FY26, up 13% from 41,63,927 units in FY25, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said in a statement, adding that it is cautiously optimistic but watchful of the possible impact of West Asia war on vehicles demand in India going forward. Similarly, two-wheeler (2W) sales also grew by 13.4% at 2,14,20,386 in 2025-26 as compared to 1,88,89,595 units in 2024-25.
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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 11:50 AM IST