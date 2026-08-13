Auto sales see strong growth across segments in July, reports SIAM

Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers rose 34.3% year-on-year to 4,57,810 units in July, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Passenger vehicle dispatches stood at 3,40,772 units in July 2025, reflecting strong growth over the year.

Two-wheeler sales increased 22.6% to 19,23,483 units in July, compared with 15,69,120 units in the same month last year.

Three-wheeler dispatches grew 33.4% year-on-year to 92,560 units in July, up from 69,403 units in July 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News