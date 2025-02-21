Friday, February 21, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Auto stocks take a hit amid speculation of EV import duty cut

Auto stocks take a hit amid speculation of EV import duty cut

Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Shares of auto firms slumped by 0.71% to Rs 5.99% following media reports suggesting a potential significant reduction in import duties on electric vehicles (EVs).

The reports indicate that the government might slash the duty from the current 110% to 15% as part of a new EV policy. This speculation has intensified with growing anticipation of US-based Tesla's entry into the Indian market.

The prospect of increased competition from imported EVs, particularly from a major player like Tesla, appears to have rattled investors, leading to a sell-off in auto stocks.

The Nifty Auto index is currently down 2.50% at 21,523.95. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) (down 5.99%), TVS Motor Company (down 3.97%), Tata Motors (down 2.30%), Ashok Leyland (down 1.76%), Hero Motor Company (down 1.47%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.28%) and Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.71%) slumped.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

