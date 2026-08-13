Autoline Industries consolidated net profit rises 268.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 74.67% to Rs 265.47 crore

Net profit of Autoline Industries rose 268.63% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 74.67% to Rs 265.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 151.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.265.47151.987.228.948.575.471.880.251.880.51

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