Autoline Industries consolidated net profit rises 268.63% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 74.67% to Rs 265.47 croreNet profit of Autoline Industries rose 268.63% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 74.67% to Rs 265.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 151.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales265.47151.98 75 OPM %7.228.94 -PBDT8.575.47 57 PBT1.880.25 652 NP1.880.51 269
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 5:52 PM IST