Thursday, August 06, 2026 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchDelhi SIR DeadlineZuckerberg apologises to IndiaRBI MPC Repo RateQ1 Results TodayCanada Express Entry DrawRealty Firms on Repo RateRBI Policy: Market Outlook
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit declines 51.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit declines 51.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 1.14% to Rs 245.59 crore

Net profit of Automobile Corporation Of Goa declined 51.37% to Rs 11.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.14% to Rs 245.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 248.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales245.59248.41 -1 OPM %5.3511.22 -PBDT16.8932.18 -48 PBT15.1930.89 -51 NP11.2223.07 -51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TAC Infosec consolidated net profit rises 182.25% in the June 2026 quarter

TAC Infosec consolidated net profit rises 182.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Nahar Capital & Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 487.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Nahar Capital & Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 487.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Biocon consolidated net profit rises 349.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Biocon consolidated net profit rises 349.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Aspinwall & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Aspinwall & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Urja Global consolidated net profit declines 14.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Urja Global consolidated net profit declines 14.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:05 AM IST