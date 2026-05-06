Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit rises 26.60% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 22.94% to Rs 265.27 croreNet profit of Automobile Corporation Of Goa rose 26.60% to Rs 21.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.94% to Rs 265.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 215.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 49.98% to Rs 69.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.88% to Rs 917.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 651.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales265.27215.77 23 917.27651.11 41 OPM %9.389.27 -9.358.04 - PBDT30.5023.80 28 103.1167.10 54 PBT28.9922.59 28 97.4462.50 56 NP21.3216.84 27 69.8946.60 50
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First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:05 AM IST