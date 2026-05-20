Automotive Axles standalone net profit rises 17.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.70% to Rs 664.30 crore

Net profit of Automotive Axles rose 17.33% to Rs 53.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.70% to Rs 664.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 559.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.68% to Rs 164.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 155.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.82% to Rs 2177.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2077.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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