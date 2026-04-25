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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Automotive Stampings & Assemblies standalone net profit rises 168.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Automotive Stampings & Assemblies standalone net profit rises 168.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 35.88% to Rs 255.55 crore

Net profit of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies rose 168.83% to Rs 13.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.88% to Rs 255.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 188.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.96% to Rs 27.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.86% to Rs 890.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 775.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales255.55188.07 36 890.52775.28 15 OPM %7.127.01 -6.576.24 - PBDT15.5910.01 56 46.0136.46 26 PBT10.744.94 117 26.2216.78 56 NP13.284.94 169 27.6816.78 65

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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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