Autoriders International consolidated net profit declines 21.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.73% to Rs 28.58 crore

Net profit of Autoriders International declined 21.81% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.73% to Rs 28.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.75% to Rs 9.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.53% to Rs 100.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 87.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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