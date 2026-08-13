Autoriders International consolidated net profit declines 42.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.77% to Rs 24.38 crore

Net profit of Autoriders International declined 42.70% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.77% to Rs 24.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.24.3823.2723.7926.475.275.481.342.331.021.78

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