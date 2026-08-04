Avadh Sugar & Energy reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.74% to Rs 779.25 crore

Net profit of Avadh Sugar & Energy reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 8.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.74% to Rs 779.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 716.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.779.25716.614.683.9415.942.400.36-12.590.23-8.41

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