Available Finance consolidated net profit rises 79.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 6.67% to Rs 0.14 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Available Finance rose 79.67% to Rs 48.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 27.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 6.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.140.1564.2966.670.090.100.090.1048.6027.05