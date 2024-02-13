Sensex (    %)
                        
Available Finance consolidated net profit rises 79.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Sales decline 6.67% to Rs 0.14 crore
Net profit of Available Finance rose 79.67% to Rs 48.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 27.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 6.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.140.15 -7 OPM %64.2966.67 -PBDT0.090.10 -10 PBT0.090.10 -10 NP48.6027.05 80
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

