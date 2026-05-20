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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avalon Tech surges after Q4 PAT climbs 69% YoY to Rs 41 cr

Avalon Tech surges after Q4 PAT climbs 69% YoY to Rs 41 cr

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Avalon Technologies rallied 6.31% to Rs 1443.90 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 69.55% to Rs 41.15 crore on 40% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 479.89 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 72.74% YoY to Rs 56.26 crore in Q4 FY26.

During the quarter, EBITDA stood at Rs 56.9 crore, up 37.5% compared with Rs 41.4 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin reduced to 11.8% in Q4 FY26 as against 12.1% in Q4 FY25.

The order book stood at Rs 2,196 crore as on 31st March 2026. Net working capital days improved to 112 days as of 31 March 2026 from 124 days as of 31 March 2025.

 

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 78.05% to Rs 112.94 crore in FY25 compared with Rs 63.43 crore in FY25. Revenue from operation stood at Rs 1,603.20 crore in FY26, up 45.99% from Rs 1,098.12 crore posted in the previous fiscal.

During the year, the India business grew 29% YoY, while the US business expanded 59% YoY.

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Net cash generated by operating activities surged 128.26% to Rs 57.18 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 25.05 crore in FY25.

Avalon Technologies operates as a fully integrated electronic manufacturing services (EMS) provider in India, delivering end-to-end box build solutions with expertise in high-value precision-engineered products. The company provides a full stack product and solution suite, right from printed circuit board design and assembly to end-to-end box build of electronic systems.

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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