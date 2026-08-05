Avalon Technologies consolidated net profit rises 145.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 49.83% to Rs 484.41 crore

Net profit of Avalon Technologies rose 145.39% to Rs 34.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 49.83% to Rs 484.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 323.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.484.41323.3111.979.2457.3227.7748.7419.3134.8714.21

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