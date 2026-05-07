Avalon Technologies consolidated net profit rises 69.48% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.00% to Rs 479.89 crore

Net profit of Avalon Technologies rose 69.48% to Rs 41.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.00% to Rs 479.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 342.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 78.04% to Rs 112.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.99% to Rs 1603.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1098.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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