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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avance Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Avance Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:07 PM IST

Sales rise 90.84% to Rs 25.21 crore

Net profit of Avance Technologies reported to Rs 10.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 90.84% to Rs 25.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 508.21% to Rs 12.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 74.49% to Rs 101.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 57.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales25.2113.21 91 101.0857.93 74 OPM %-0.36-12.94 --0.581.78 - PBDT10.890.23 4635 13.223.21 312 PBT10.900.23 4639 13.223.21 312 NP10.27-0.38 LP 12.592.07 508

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:07 PM IST

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