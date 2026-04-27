Avantel consolidated net profit declines 21.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.58% to Rs 63.83 crore

Net profit of Avantel declined 21.55% to Rs 4.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.58% to Rs 63.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 73.44% to Rs 14.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.54% to Rs 222.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 249.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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